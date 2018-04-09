Biloxi extends its winning streak to three games following an 8-0 win over the Montgomery Biscuits

Pitcher Thomas Jankins made his Double-A debut for the Shuckers on Sunday and what a performance. In seven innings Jankins would keep the Biscuits off balance. In 7 innings, he gave up only 4 hits, no runs with 6 strikeouts and walked a batter to post his first victory.

It wasn't all smooth sailing, but Jankins kept his cool and got out of trouble in the second inning. Jankins received assistance from his Biloxi teammates at the plate. Trent Grisham belted a two run homer in the top of the second. Jake Gatewood and Dylan Moore provided more power at the plate. Gatewood smacked his first home run of the season, a solo shot to left field in the eighth inning and Moore ripped a two-run blast in the top of the ninth to close out the scoring for the Shuckers. Moore was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, three runs scored, had a stolen base and added a walk.

Manager Mike Guerrero and his Shuckers (3-1) close out their five-game road trip with the Biscuits (1-3) 6:35 p.m. Monday at Riverwalk Stadium.

Biloxi will make their home debut 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at MGM Park hosting the Mississippi Braves.

