Man arrested after ramming tractor into cars at Walmart, 2 injured

Shaun Stroud was arrested after striking multiple cars with a tractor at a Walmart in Gulfport. (Photo Source: Gulfport PD) Shaun Stroud was arrested after striking multiple cars with a tractor at a Walmart in Gulfport. (Photo Source: Gulfport PD)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police Department arrested 32-year-old Shaun Michael Stroud of Kiln after he reportedly struck multiple cars with a tractor at a Walmart in Gulfport. 

Stroud was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft, and two counts of malicious mischief. 

On April 8, 2018 at about 7 a.m., officers responded to Walmart on Highway 49 in Gulfport in reference to a tractor damaging property and vehicles. 

It was later discovered that Shaun Stroud gained entry into Gulf Recycling in Gulfport. Police say he took a 2008 John Deer front-end loader and drove down Creosote Road. 

Stroud drove the tractor to Walmart, were he struck two 53-foot utility trailers, an occupied Dodge Durango, an occupied Dodge Charger, an unoccupied Toyota Land Cruiser, an unoccupied Dodge Grand Caravan and ran into the Walmart Lawn and Garden Center gate. 

Stroud then drove to Pat Peck Nissan, where the tractor was disabled by a flat tire. Gulfport police then took him into custody. 

Two victims went to Memorial Hospital to seek treatment for minor injuries.

Investigators don't believe Stroud was targeting any specific vehicle or business. Other charges are pending damage estimates.

Stroud was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a $550,000 bond. The cause for Stroud’s actions is still under investigation. 

