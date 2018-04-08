Heavy police presence on Highway 49, expect traffic delays - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Heavy police presence on Highway 49, expect traffic delays

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

WLOX News Now has received reports of an accident on on Highway 49 near the Crossroads Shopping Center in Gulfport.

Gulfport and Biloxi law enforcement officials are on the scene responding to the incident. 

Sgt. Fulks with the Gulfport Police Department says the crash was the result of a pursuit that began in Biloxi earlier today. He confirmed that the situation is under control and officers are working to clear the scene. 

Drivers heading north on Highway 49 near Crossroads may experience backed up traffic, as evidenced by MDOT street cameras. 

This is a developing story, check back later for more updates. 

