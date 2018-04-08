Gulfport man arrested after police chase with kids in car

Police finally caught up to Justin Evans after he was involved in an accident on Hwy. 49 in Gulfport. (Photo Source: Biloxi PD)

A Gulfport man is facing charges after leading police on a search for him that spanned two South Mississippi cities.

Biloxi Police arrested Justin Evans, 28, on a charge of felony eluding after he allegedly sped away from officers as they approached him about a possible domestic altercation in Biloxi. Officials say they also had active misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Law enforcement officials say he had three children in the car when he fled. Police then spotted his vehicle on Highway 90 and attempted to stop him, but ended the chase due to the children in the car.

At around 5:10 p.m., Evans was found by Gulfport Police after crashing his car near Highway 49 and Landon Rd.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania noted that Evans came out and waved a knife as he held the children, then threatened to injure himself. That is when officers moved in and were able to remove the knife and get the children to safety.

"The most important thing right now is a mother was rejoined with her three small children and they were unharmed. Full credit to the officers involved, both Harrison and Gulfport," said Chief Papania.

The Gulfport Police Department's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

