Now hiring: City of Pascagoula looking for Round Island Lighthouse tour guide

In efforts to boost tourism, the City of Pascagoula will pay you to help out.

I recently took a tour of the Round Island Lighthouse, and if you're interested, you could get paid to do that too!

"We are in need of a tour guide," said Kristi Ducote with the city's outdoor recreation department. "This person will greet visitors that come to the city, or locals that get out and want to come explore and learn a little bit more about the Round Island Lighthouse."

Kristi said the right person for the job must meet a few qualifications. First, applicants should at least have a high school diploma or equivalent.

You should also have some knowledge of Pascagoula history and Gulf Coast tourism. It's a part-time position, so you must be free on Fridays and Saturdays. The city will be open for group tours, so you should be flexible during the week as well.

"This lighthouse is a replica of the original that was built in 1859," Kristi said. "It was built out on Round Island, which is roughly three miles from Pascagoula."

She added, "In 1998, Hurricane George came ashore and toppled the lighthouse."

As the lighthouse suffered more damage over the years, a decision was made to bring it inland. You'll spot some original pieces in this replica though, like a Lighthouse Park sign.

"We are one of the first cities that you get to when you come in from Alabama. We want you to sell Pascagoula, sell the Mississippi Gulf Coast," Kristi said of the job. "So you are that front line person."

The entire job description for the Round Island Lighthouse tour guide is posted on the city's Facebook page.

