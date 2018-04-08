Man driving forklift hits multiple cars in Walmart parking lot; injuries reported

Police are at the Gulfport Walmart on Hwy. 49 after receiving reports of a large front end loader vehicle running into multiple other vehicles in the store's parking lot.

Sgt. Clayton Fulks tells WLOX that the front end loader vehicle hit multiple cars, causing police to be called. Once officers arrived, they found a man driving a forklift. He tried to flee from police in the forklift, driving through the parking lot and out on Hwy. 49 where he hit more vehicles. He then turned into the parking lot of the Nissan dealership, which is next door to Walmart, where he hit a few more vehicles. At that point, he tried to run on foot from police but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Multiple injuries have been reported but authorities say they are all minor. The suspect has not been identified yet. It's also unclear where he got the forklift. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

