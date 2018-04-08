Overnight police chase ends with man arrested, 2 injured

Friends, family and customers came out to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs.More >>
Police are at the Gulfport Walmart on Hwy. 49 after receiving reports of a large front-loader vehicle running into multiple other vehicles in the store's parking lot.More >>
An Ocean Springs man is in custody after leading police on a chase through Biloxi and into Jackson County.More >>
Two suspects of a murder in Harrison County were arrested in Louisiana on Saturday.More >>
This year, WLOX News Now has earned the honor of being recognized by the Associated Press for outstanding journalism.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.More >>
