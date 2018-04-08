Overnight police chase ends with man arrested, 2 injured

An Ocean Springs man is in custody after leading police on a chase through Biloxi and into Jackson County.

Justin Michael Rhodes, 26, is charged with felony eluding. Authorities say the chase began on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi when an officer attempted to stop Rhodes for misdemeanor traffic violations. Rhodes refused to stop, driving into Ocean Springs and heading north on Washington Avenue into St. Martin and D'Iberville.

The pursuit came to an end on Interstate 10 near the Cedar Lake exit when D'Iberville Police used spike strips to flatten the tires on Rhodes' vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and flipped as it entered a wooded area located on the north side of the interstate.

Rhodes was able to get out of the vehicle and tried to run away from the scene, leaving his two passengers still in the car. The passengers both received minor injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated.

Rhodes was located in the area a few hours after the chase ended when a witness saw him leave the wooded area and try to enter a business. A $100,000 bond was set for Rhodes and he was taken to Harrison County Jail. Police say he was wanted on multiple charges from previous incidents in Harrison County, including one felony shoplifting charge and several misdemeanor shoplifting charges in Biloxi.

