WLOX News Now wins eight AP awards

This year, WLOX News Now has earned the honor of being recognized by the Associated Press for outstanding journalism.

Our station earned a total of eight awards at the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors banquet on April 7.

We're proud to win the award for Best Evening Newscast and Best Breaking News Coverage in Mississippi and Louisiana. In addition, our own news director Brad Kessie was inducted into the Mississippi AP Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

These accolades are a product of the hard work done everyday by the WLOX news team, so thank you everyone who made these honors possible.

We would also like to thank you, the viewers, for your continued trust in WLOX as your source for local news.

Congratulations to all. Read below for a full list of our AP awards this year:

Short Light Feature – Mississippi

1st Place: Hugh Keeton

Long Light Feature – Mississippi

1st Place: Patrick Clay

2nd Place: Hugh Keeton

Sports Story

2nd Place: Patrick Clay

Breaking News

1st Place: Hugh Keeton & Bobby Allen

Breaking Weather

2nd Place: Eric Jeansonne

Daytime Newscast

2nd Place: Good Morning Mississippi

Evening Newscast

1st Place: WLOX News Now at 10:00

Hall of Fame

Brad Kessie

