Shuckers beat the Biscuits 5-2 Saturday at Riverfront Stadium

The Biloxi Shuckers got the job done on the mound and at the plate Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium in Montgomery before 5.143 fans.

Dustin Houle hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field that scored Blake Allemand in the top of the second inning.

The Shuckers plated three runs in the top of the third inning. Right fielder Corey Ray had one hit in five trips to the plate, but the one hit was a solo home run, his first in a Biloxi uniform. Trent Grisham belted a single into left field that scored Troy Stokes Junior and Dylan Moore slapped a single to left field that drove home Grisham giving Biloxi a 4-0 advantage.

Pitcher Kodi Medeiros (W, 1-0) pitched five innings for Biloxi. He gave up 5 hits, tossed 4 strikeouts and walked 3 batters to chalk up the victory. Angel Ventura had 3 strikeouts in two innings. Josh Uhen gave up 2 earned runs. Nate Griep (S,2) picked up the save.

The Shuckers (2-1) and Biscuits (1-2) meet in game four of the five game series 2:05 p.m. on Sunday at Riverfront Stadium.

