Emergency officials hold safety fair in Stone County

Mississippi ranks highest in the nation in fire related fatalities, those numbers from Magnolia Volunteer Fire Chief Cheryl Rasbury.

Rasbury and her Department want to help improve that ranking. They gathered emergency officials to the Stone County Fairgrounds to hold a safety fair on Saturday.

"We wanted to make a difference and educate people, so we started off with fire related things like our smokehouse for the children to go through and learn how to get low and get out, how to call 911 and stuff like that," said Rasbury. "But we also decided we wanted to open it up to all aspects of safety."

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was on hand with its rollover simulator. The device simulates a 30 mile per hour roll over to show what happens if you don't wear your seat belt.

Also taking part in the event, Stone County Emergency Management Director Raven James, who stressed the importance of preparation ahead of hurricane season.

"The main thing is, get the plans together, what they're going to do," James said. "If you're going to stay at home, shelter in place, you need to have food prepared, non-perishable items, at least for 5 to 7 days."

James says it's never too early to start building your hurricane kit. For Rasbury, having interactive teaching works wonders for kids, and some adults.

"They retain it when they get hands on and they can see it and do it along with just hearing it, they retain it more," said Rasbury. "A lot of them come back and want to. We have a junior program in our department and they come back and want to learn more and even some of them have joined that."

Rasbury hopes to make the safety fair an annual event.

