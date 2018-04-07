Everything is art at the 21st annual Art in the Pass

One hundred artists from 16 states are part of the juried Art in the Pass festival. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Art takes many forms and styles at the 21st annual Art in the Pass at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian.

For many, it’s not a one-time only event because the offerings keep bringing people back every year.

Friends Mary Jones and Vicki Pierce wouldn’t miss it because they love to load up with goodies. This time, Jones decided on a watercolor by Elizabeth Huffmaster. “I live in a wildflower cottage, so it fits with my motif," she said.

Pierce went with a photograph by Alex North, featuring three catamarans owned by her husband. “So, I had to have it,” she said.

This visit is just part of what they do. “It’s our life,” Pierce said. “It is the way we were brought up.” Added Jones, “To support the local businesses.”

Over the years, Bob and Kathie Esher of Diamondhead have purchased more than a dozen paintings at Art in the Pass.

“I like the atmosphere,” Kathie Esher said. “It’s very well laid out. They have a little bit of everything for everybody, especially the children. We have a lot of original art, that’s all we have, and we found it here.”

Bob Esher declared, “This is a fantastic show. I mean it really has quality art. We’ve gone to art shows in Florida, in Seattle and other places, but this is one of the better ones.”

One hundred artists from 16 states are part of the juried festival that showcases work in a variety of media. Hundreds of visitors strolled through the grounds to look at work that ranged from realism to fantasy, from recycled beer cans to pottery and everything in between.

It’s one of the best shows for 20-year-old New Orleans potter Vincent Tamplain. “It’s just my drive and my passion to do right by myself and by others,” he said. “You know, I really want to make stuff that other people can appreciate and enjoy it.”

As patrons relaxed and shopped, they enjoyed another art form: music.

“In the Pass, it’s just the environment that sort of inspires me,” Tamplain added. “I really like the people here. I like the environment. Even though it's a cloudy day, it’s still beautiful.”

The event will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.