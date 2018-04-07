Moss Point boutique welcomes prom season with free dresses - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point boutique welcomes prom season with free dresses

Blue Pearls Prom Boutique had more than 150 dresses on display at the event. (Photo Source: WLOX) Blue Pearls Prom Boutique had more than 150 dresses on display at the event. (Photo Source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

With prom season on the horizon, a boutique in Moss Point wants to make sure students look their best. 

Blue Pearls Prom Boutique today gave away free prom dresses to girls in Moss Point. The dresses were donated from people in the community. More than 150 garments were on display in all colors, lengths and sizes.

Organizers also had shoes and bow ties on standby.

"It's kind of a way to help the families out because prom can be an expense. This we know. It's so close to graduation as well, so we just want to help out in whatever way we can," said event organizer Jessica Gill. "We all know that there is something that we can do to affect change, so this was our way to do that."

Jessica says the goal is to make sure all the dresses get selected. The ones that don't get picked up will be given away at another event.

Girls who came in put their name in a drawing to win more prom goodies from the boutique and the community.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

