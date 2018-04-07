Moss Point boutique welcomes prom season with free dresses

Art takes many forms and styles at the 21st annual Art in the Pass at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian.More >>
Time is running out to get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Sunday, April 8, 2018. As of Wednesday, there were fewer than 1,500 tickets left for sale, and the Dream Home is pacing toward a sellout.More >>
With prom season on the horizon, a boutique in Moss Point wants to make sure students look their best.More >>
Two suspects of a murder in Harrison County were arrested in Louisiana on Saturday.More >>
Friends, family and customers came out to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.More >>
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
