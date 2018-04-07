Two men booked after Mills Road shooting in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two men booked after Mills Road shooting in Gulfport

Dannie Bergeron was arrested and charged with one count of murder. (Photo Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Dept.)
Photo source: WLOX News
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Dannie Wayne Bergeron Jr., 19, and Jacob Tyler Scaife, 21, are now booked at the Harrison County Jail. Jail officials say their status is initial appearance. The two males were arrested in Louisiana Saturday morning after police received reports of a shooting in Mills Road in Gulfport. 

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirmed the identity of the female victim as Tiffany Goodman,27, of Wiggins. Hargrove said the cause of death was a gun wound to the head.

Dannie Wayne Bergeron Jr., 19, and Jacob Tyler Scaife, 21, were taken into custody on April 7. Bergeron, a Saucier resident, faces one murder charge, while Scaife was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. 

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a home on Mills Road in Gulfport on a report of a woman being shot. 

Upon arrival, deputies found the 27-year-old victim in the garage deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Deputies learned from witnesses on scene that Bergeron was responsible for shooting the victim and Bergeron and Scaife had both fled the scene together in a vehicle. 

Harrison County Investigators obtained warrants after learning Bergeron and Scaife had fled to Franklinton, Louisiana to a relative’s house. Investigators reached out to Washington Parish Sheriff’s Department, whose deputies found the suspects at the relative's residence and arrested them. 

Sheriff Peterson stated that Bergeron and Scaife will be extradited back from Louisiana pending an extradition hearing. The two men will be held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Bergeron will be held on a $1,000,000.00 bond and Scaife will be on a $200,000 bond. 

Gulfport Police Department Crime Scene Unit and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

