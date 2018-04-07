Deputies arrest suspects in Harrison County murder case

Two suspects of a murder in Harrison County were arrested in Louisiana on Saturday.More >>
Two suspects of a murder in Harrison County were arrested in Louisiana on Saturday.More >>
Friends, family and customers came out to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs.More >>
Friends, family and customers came out to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs.More >>
Nearly three months in and a movement to help the needy in Moss Point is taking off! Releasing the Truth Ministries held its third "free giveaway" event Saturday.More >>
Nearly three months in and a movement to help the needy in Moss Point is taking off! Releasing the Truth Ministries held its third "free giveaway" event Saturday.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a strong line of storms this morning.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a strong line of storms this morning.More >>
The 2018 Mississippi Senior Olympics are now underway. A total of 780 athletes from across the southeast are competing in the big event in 23 different competitions.More >>
The 2018 Mississippi Senior Olympics are now underway. A total of 780 athletes from across the southeast are competing in the big event in 23 different competitions.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>