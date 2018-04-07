Shearwater Pottery celebrates 90 years of creativity

Friends, family and customers came out to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs.

Over the years, the family business continues to proper, one creative piece of art at a time.

While America was headed down the road toward the Great Depression in 1928, in Ocean Springs, Peter Anderson had a creative vision. That vision is Shearwater Pottery. Now, 90 years later, that vision and creativity is being celebrated.

The anniversary party was in full swing all over the compound, even as family members continued to mold more pottery with it's own unique features. "I'm trimming the foot on these bowls that I made yesterday, and they were made by what Peter's doing over there now, throwing," said Jimmy Anderson.

Peter Mike Anderson expressed, "It's nice. I'm real excited to see so many people coming out to see. It's a little more than I expected. It's a big deal, I guess. It's still going, and still going well."



At the showroom, the celebration continues as those young and old, from near and far, enjoy the Shearwater brand of pottery.



"Every time it's like Christmas. The pottery is always beautiful, and your favorite changes every time," said Beth Ashley.



As time goes on, a new generation begins to take shape with the family business. Cody Hungerford noted, "It's really neat that it's made it this far. Ninety years, it's kind of an achievement.



"I think it runs in the blood. I think they might have clay running through it. I don't think they know much else," Beth added.

Shearwater Pottery was founded in 1928 by Peter Anderson with the support of his parents, George Walter Anderson and Annette McConnell Anderson.

Shearwater Pottery’s celebrates it’s 90th anniversary in Ocean Springs today. Peter Anderson’s vision still going strong. We’ll have more tonight on WLOX News. pic.twitter.com/YywUrHbBlI — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) April 7, 2018

