Man thrown from truck on Hwy. 53

A man is recovering after being thrown from his vehicle on Highway 53 early Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened near Orchard Drive in Harrison County just after midnight. The driver accidentally veered off the road, causing his truck to roll over. He was thrown from the truck when it rolled.

First responders from Harrison County Fire Services, Lizana Fire, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Harrison County Sheriff's Office all responded to the accident. The man was treated by American Medical Response at the scene of the crash before being flown to USA Medical Center in by a Flightcare helicopter.

It's unclear how severe his injuries are at this time.

