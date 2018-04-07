Wet start to the weekend; Severe weather risk over - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wet start to the weekend; Severe weather risk over

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a cluster of storms passing through the region. As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, the risk for severe weather has ended. However, showers will continue throughout the morning. 

Timing and Location
Sunrise through 10 a.m.
Because this line is moving in from the north and west, Pearl River, Hancock, Stone and George counties will see the rain begin and end sooner. Harrison and Jackson counties (especially coastal sections) will see storms arrive and leave closer to the end of the time frame given.

While the majority of the heaviest rain is expected to be done by 10 AM, off and on showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

We'll continue to track the storms on WLOX News Now and WLOX.com.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-07 08:50:03 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • 6 dogs found dead in vehicle

    6 dogs found dead in vehicle

    Saturday, April 7 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-04-07 11:01:46 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-04-07 12:02:27 GMT
    Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. (Source: KRQE/CNN)Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

    Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.

    More >>

    Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly