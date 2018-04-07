Wet start to the weekend; Severe weather risk over

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a cluster of storms passing through the region. As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, the risk for severe weather has ended. However, showers will continue throughout the morning.

Timing and Location

Sunrise through 10 a.m.

Because this line is moving in from the north and west, Pearl River, Hancock, Stone and George counties will see the rain begin and end sooner. Harrison and Jackson counties (especially coastal sections) will see storms arrive and leave closer to the end of the time frame given.

While the majority of the heaviest rain is expected to be done by 10 AM, off and on showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

We'll continue to track the storms on WLOX News Now and WLOX.com.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

