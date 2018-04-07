Hundreds in town competing in the Mississippi Senior Olympic Games

The 2018 Mississippi Senior Olympics are now underway. Dozens of athletes competing in the games took part in the opening ceremony at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi this week.

A total of 780 athletes from across the southeast are competing in the big event in 23 different competitions. Of those competitions, 21 are qualifiers for the National Senior Olympics, which is happening next year in Albuquerque, NM.

To qualify, the competitor must come in first through fourth place. Some of the oldest competitors are in their mid-90s and are proving age is nothing but a number.

Tom Freeman is on the coast competing this year. He also runs the Boston Marathon each year.

"I think you have to work out and stay in shape continuously," he said. "I work out three times a week on the road and then I go to the fitness center three times a week. So I work out six days a week."

There are several sporting events going on including everything from shuffleboard to basketball and even a triathlon on Saturday. There's also a basketball game happening Saturday at Biloxi High School, where more than 100 athletes are expected to compete.

This year, organizers are remembering Lucy Bickham, a Senior Olympics Iron Magnolia who passed away. She was 91 years old. As a participant, she received the bronze medals in shuffleboard at the National Senior Olympics.

