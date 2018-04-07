Hundreds in town competing in the Mississippi Senior Olympic Games

The 2018 Mississippi Senior Olympics are now underway. A total of 780 athletes from across the southeast are competing in the big event in 23 different competitions.More >>
Thousands of people are heading to South Mississippi next weekend for spring break and event promoters promise it will be an unforgettable weekend filled with some big-name acts.More >>
A man is recovering after being thrown from his vehicle on Highway 53 early Saturday morning.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a strong line of storms this morning.More >>
Time is running out to get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Sunday, April 8, 2018. As of Wednesday, there were fewer than 1,500 tickets left for sale, and the Dream Home is pacing toward a sellout.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
