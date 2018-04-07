Big line up planned for Spring Break in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Big line up planned for Spring Break in Biloxi

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
This year's Black Beach Weekend is expected to draw huge crowds. (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Thousands of people are heading to South Mississippi next weekend for spring break and event promoters promise it will be an unforgettable weekend filled with some big-name acts.

Jhonni Blaze and Hey Ghetto Barbie will host the official Black Beach kick-off party at the Coliseum Friday. In addition, Twerk Fest 5 will be held on the same night. Saturday will include a slew of performances from Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti and many more. 

"This year, we have an event hosted by Jhonni Blaze," said promoter Maurice Bryant. "She's a singer, host, model. So she is very popular on social media. Everyone probably follows her from the Love and Hip Hop series."

Bryant said a car show at the Coliseum on Saturday will bring a variety of remodeled vehicles to the coast. 

"Last year, we had about 100 vehicles or so enter. This year we're expecting more," he said. "We have a few different categories: best car, best truck. We are judging on everything from old school to new school, motorcycles. So it's a lot of different categories. A lot of people come from near and far for that."

On Sunday, spring breakers can enjoy a big crawfish boil at the Coliseum from 11-5 p.m.

Bryant said it's our unique flare that makes South Mississippi stand out to out-of-towners. 

"We've just become a stop on the spring break circuit. I have people that have said they have backed out from going to other places to come here," he said.

He continued: "I want people to know to follow all the rules. Try to be as understanding as you can. There is definitely going to be more people. There's been changes so we definitely need to be attentive to that." 

To learn more details about the festivities you can visit Black Beach Weekend on Facebook. 

