Biloxi Shuckers pick up win No. 1 of the 2018 season with 7-3 victory at Montgomery

Manager Mike Guerrero and his Shuckers bounced back from Thursday's 3-2 setback to the Biscuits in Montgomery by plating a total of 5 runs in the seventh and eighth innings to post their first win of the new season, a 7-3 decision at Riverfront Stadium.

Nick Ramirez posted his first win of the season. He didn't give up a hi in two innings, one walk and three strikeouts in relief of Zack Brown.

Brown stated the game and in 5 innings, the Biscuits got 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 base on balls and 7 strikeouts.

The game was tied 2-all after five innings. Biloxi would plate 3 runs in the 7th inning and 2 more in the 8th to secure the victory. Troy Stokes Jr. had a big night for the Shuckers. He had 2 hits in five trips to the plate and 4 RBI.

Trent Grisham was 2 for 2 and scored 2 runs. DH Blake Allemand was 2-for-5 with a run scored and Corey Ray had a hit in four trips to the plate and scored a run.

The Shuckers and Biscuits clash in game three of the five-game series 6:05 Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium.

