South Mississippi children get encouragement from Olympic athletes

Almost 300 children from Boys and Girls clubs across the Coast spent Friday afternoon at MGM Park. They had a good time dancing and learning from three former Olympians including Mark Everett.

"I never met an Olympian before I made the Olympic team, so for those kids to have the opportunity to meet Olympians and have someone show them that someone cares for them is important," said Everett.

The Olympians gave the children hands-on athletic instruction in an effort to get the kids excited about physical activity.

Sigma Gamma Rho sorority members hosted the fun-filled event as part of their southeastern regional conference held at the Beau Rivage.

"We believe in serving our community, serving our kids and making sure our kids are healthy, happy and well-rounded students," said sorority member Jakimva Martin. "It's just an activity to learn how to be healthy, keep moving, and how to be excited about being healthy and moving and having physical activity on a regular basis."

The event was part of the run, jump, throw program sponsored by USA track and field.

