South Mississippi children get encouragement from Olympic athletes

The Biloxi Shuckers are officially under the win column following a 7-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverfront Stadium.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers are officially under the win column following a 7-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverfront Stadium.More >>
Almost 300 children from Boys and Girls clubs across the Coast spent Friday afternoon at MGM Park. They had a good time dancing and learning from three former Olympians including Mark Everett.More >>
Almost 300 children from Boys and Girls clubs across the Coast spent Friday afternoon at MGM Park. They had a good time dancing and learning from three former Olympians including Mark Everett.More >>
A Moss Point man is in custody charged with capital murder, and police are now looking for a second suspect. But they warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
A Moss Point man is in custody charged with capital murder, and police are now looking for a second suspect. But they warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
The intersection right at Highway 26 and the Interstate 59 off ramp is one of the most dangerous in the region. Since 2015, 32 accidents have happened here, many with injuries and two fatalities.More >>
The intersection right at Highway 26 and the Interstate 59 off ramp is one of the most dangerous in the region. Since 2015, 32 accidents have happened here, many with injuries and two fatalities.More >>
Officials report an 18-wheeler truck is stuck on the train tracks at Iberville Drive in Biloxi at the CSX rail crossing.More >>
Officials report an 18-wheeler truck is stuck on the train tracks at Iberville Drive in Biloxi at the CSX rail crossing.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Cota Samuel, 2, was the first to wake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morningMore >>
Cota Samuel, 2, was the first to wake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morningMore >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>