18-wheeler stuck on train tracks in Biloxi

Officials report an 18-wheeler truck is stuck on the train tracks at Iberville Drive in Biloxi at the CSX rail crossing. The city issued an alert stating the road is closed while police work to remove the vehicle. CSX has been notified to stop train traffic. Police expect the truck to be moved within the next hour. The truck initially got stuck around 7 p.m.

Officials say the driver of the truck will receive a citation for disobeying a traffic sign.

Police advise residents to use an alternative route.

