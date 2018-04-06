Long Beach police respond to reports of possible gunshots - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach police respond to reports of possible gunshots

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after police respond to reports of gunfire Friday evening. Heavy police presence blocked off the scene where an incident may have taken place. Police have large areas of North Lang Avenue blocked off with crime scene tape. Officials have not been able to confirm if anyone has been injured or what exactly has taken place, but neighbors said they heard gunshots.

We will update the story as police continue investigating.

