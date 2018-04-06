Traffic cleared after vehicle overturns on I-10 near Hwy 49

One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. (Photo source: MDOT)

Gulfport police report I-10 near Hwy 49 is back fully open. Several lanes were closed after one vehicle overturned going eastbound. The accident happened Friday around 5:30 pm.

The wreck involved two vehicles. Police report only minor injuries resulted from this wreck.

