TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on I-10 near Hwy 49

One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. The accident happened Friday around 5:30pm.

Gulfport Police say several lanes are closed and drivers should try to avoid the area for the next hour, or expect delays until the vehicles involved can be safely moved from the road.

It's not clear how many people are involved, or how serious any injuries may be.

