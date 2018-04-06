TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on I-10 near Hwy 49

The brand new zip-line is guaranteed to be a kid-friendly favorite at the updated Little Children's Park in Ocean Springs. It's one of four new pieces of equipment that will serve kids and adults who may or may not have physical disabilities.More >>
One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. The accident happened around 5:30pm.More >>
Biloxi police are still looking for a teenager they say fired several rounds at a woman Friday morning in East Biloxi. But now they have his mom in custody.More >>
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Friday on VT Halter Marine's six-story, 400,000-square-foot blasting, and painting facility.More >>
A Mississippi Democrat who was President Bill Clinton's first agriculture secretary is officially announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
