Ex-Clinton secretary to run for Mississippi US Senate seat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ex-Clinton secretary to run for Mississippi US Senate seat

Mike Espy is also Mississippi's first African-American elected to Congress since Reconstruction. (Photo source: MikeEpsy Website) Mike Espy is also Mississippi's first African-American elected to Congress since Reconstruction. (Photo source: MikeEpsy Website)

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi Democrat who was President Bill Clinton's first agriculture secretary is officially announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

Mike Espy is also Mississippi's first African-American elected to Congress since Reconstruction. He confirmed Friday that he'll run in a special election to finish the term started by longtime Republican Thad Cochran.

Espy previously had announced a "strong intention" to run. He says that like Cochran, he wants to rise above partisan politics to appeal to all Mississippians.

Cochran retired Sunday, citing poor health.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed fellow Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran. She will be sworn in Monday and will run in a nonpartisan special election in November.

Besides Hyde-Smith and Espy, Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel and Democratic Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton are also running.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Playground offers fun for physically disabled children

    Playground offers fun for physically disabled children

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:14:32 GMT
    The volunteers end their day with a group picture (Photo source: WLOX)The volunteers end their day with a group picture (Photo source: WLOX)
    The volunteers end their day with a group picture (Source: WLOX)The volunteers end their day with a group picture (Source: WLOX)

    The brand new zip-line is guaranteed to be a kid-friendly favorite at the updated Little Children's Park in Ocean Springs. It's one of four new pieces of equipment that will serve kids and adults who may or may not have physical disabilities. 

    More >>

    The brand new zip-line is guaranteed to be a kid-friendly favorite at the updated Little Children's Park in Ocean Springs. It's one of four new pieces of equipment that will serve kids and adults who may or may not have physical disabilities. 

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on I-10 near Hwy 49

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on I-10 near Hwy 49

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:53:17 GMT
    One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. (Photo source: MDOT)One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. (Photo source: MDOT)

    One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. The accident happened around 5:30pm.

    More >>

    One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. The accident happened around 5:30pm.

    More >>

  • Biloxi mom arrested, son still wanted for firing shots

    Biloxi mom arrested, son still wanted for firing shots

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:30:05 GMT
    The gunfire happened Friday around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division streets in Biloxi. (Source: WLOX)The gunfire happened Friday around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division streets in Biloxi. (Source: WLOX)

    Biloxi police are still looking for a teenager they say fired several rounds at a woman Friday morning in East Biloxi. But now they have his mom in custody. 

    More >>

    Biloxi police are still looking for a teenager they say fired several rounds at a woman Friday morning in East Biloxi. But now they have his mom in custody. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly