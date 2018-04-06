VT Halter Marine cuts ribbon on $10 million facility - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

VT Halter Marine cuts ribbon on $10 million facility

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
One side of the new, VT Halter Marine facility is for blasting, the other side is for painting. All the work will be done indoors. (Photo source: WLOX) One side of the new, VT Halter Marine facility is for blasting, the other side is for painting. All the work will be done indoors. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

On the cutting edge of technology, while also becoming more environmentally friendly to the area around Bayou Casotte. That's how VT Halter Marine describes its new $10 million blasting and painting facility.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Friday on the six-story, 400,000-square-foot blasting, and painting facility.

"The facility is, in fact, a machine,” said VT Halter CEO Rob Mullins. “It's a very large complex machine that's been designed and built to efficiently prepare and paint as much as 40,000 tons of fabricated steel each year."

One side of the facility is for blasting, the other side is for painting. All the work will be done indoors, which means lower environmental impacts, and a more efficient way of doing business.

Senator Roger Wicker said the facility is proof that America is committed to creating jobs and keeping the Nation 's military machine going strong.

"What this facility means is national security for Americans," said Wicker. "But it also means jobs for Mississippians and people down here in this area of the country, so this is a 'two-for.' No question about it."

Officials with VT Halter also say the facility represents a celebration of compatibility, long-term sustainability, and a less-intrusive environmental footprint, along with a big economic win for Jackson County and South Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

