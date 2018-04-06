City of Biloxi reminds visitors of city's rules for Spring Break weekend

Every year tens of thousands of visitors from all over come to the City of Biloxi for Spring Break weekend. This year, Spring Break weekend will be April 13-15. Though many residents are dreading the guaranteed traffic delays by having so many visitors in the city at once, many coastal businesses are anticipating the business boom. The City of Biloxi said on their website they want everyone to enjoy their visit and have a great time; but, they do want to remind visitors of the city’s rules.

Do not block traffic. If an officer is directing traffic, follow instructions

Be respectful of private property, courteous to other drivers, and obey directions of police directing traffic.

Obey posted speed limits and traffic signs

Park only in marked areas. No parking in the median or on sidewalks

No riding on tailgates, bumpers, roofs, or hoods of vehicles

Amplified sound is allowed only by permit

No animals allowed in any event area

No littering

Parking bays on U.S. 90 close at 10 p.m.

Only use cross roadways at designated locations (corner or crosswalk)

Do not move or go around officially placed barricades

A helmet must be worn by all operators and passengers on a motorcycle

ATVs, golf carts, UTVs, or any other unlicensed vehicle are not allowed on the roadway, beach, sidewalks, or boardwalks unless being operated as an emergency vehicle

For safety, pedestrians will be able to cross U.S. 90 only at crosswalks. For safety, barricades will limit access to those areas of crosswalks

No glass bottles on the beach.

Don’t drink and drive.

Be patient in traffic.

Traffic will be slow-moving, so give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

Dealing with traffic can take the fun out of your Spring Break experience. Consider parking your car in a legal space and then plan on walking along the beachfront boardwalk.

Gulfport and Ocean Springs have released the city's traffic plans.

