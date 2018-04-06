Moss Point police arrest 2nd suspect in Capital Murder investigation

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the second suspect wanted for Capital Murder James Ward, 24, of Moss Point, turned himself in without incident to police. Police identified Ward as the second suspect after police arrested Kendrick Donta Williams, 25, in a murder investigation.

Ward and Williams were charged in the death of Kellie Remmone Guy whose body was discovered January 18 behind the abandoned Ed Mayo School. Williams was arrested in Pascagoula at the Mississippi Department of Corrections Probation and Parole office. Ward is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Chief Ashley says the community was a big part of investigators' ability to get arrest warrants for Williams and Ward.

"I believe that the community, in general, is tired of this violence and this gun violence and this crime that's been plaguing Moss Point since the first of the year, and I think they want it stopped."



If you have any information about this crime, call the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898, or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

