Capital Murder: 1 arrested; Search continues for 2nd 'armed & dangerous' suspect

Biloxi police have identified the man who was caught on surveillance walking out of a jewelry store with a necklace worth thousands of dollars.More >>
Every year tens of thousands of visitors from all over come to the City of Biloxi for Spring Break weekend. The City of Biloxi said on their website they want everyone to enjoy their visit and have a great time; but, they do want to remind visitors of the city’s rules.More >>
Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says he "fully supports" President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to patrol the U.S.-Mexican border.More >>
A Moss Point man is in custody charged with capital murder, and police are now looking for a second suspect. But they warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Prom season is here, and many high school students are filled with excitement as they shop to find the perfect prom dress or suit.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
The most recent models of the Ford F-150 pick up and Expedition SUV are being recalled, according to multiple news sources.More >>
As we have been telling you over the past few days, this evening and tonight are expected to be very stormy.More >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>
