Capital Murder: 1 arrested; Search continues for 2nd 'armed & dangerous' suspect

The search is now on for another suspect in the case who is considered armed and dangerous: James Gerland Ward, 24, of Moss Point. (Photo source: Moss Point Police Dept.)

A Moss Point man is in custody charged with capital murder, and police are now looking for a second suspect. But they warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kendrick Donta Williams, 25, is charged in the death of Kellie Remmone Guy whose body was discovered January 18 behind the abandoned Ed Mayo School. He was arrested in Pascagoula at the Mississippi Department of Corrections Probation and Parole office.

The search is now on for another suspect in the case: James Gerland Ward, 24, of Moss Point. He was last seen driving a green, four-door, 2000 Buick Regal-LS with Mississippi license plate JKR668.



If you have any information about this crime, call the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898, or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.