Blue Pearls will host free Prom Boutique in Moss Point

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Prom season is here, and many high school students are filled with excitement as they shop to find the perfect prom dress or suit. Unfortunately, prom shopping can be quite expensive. From buying a dress or suit to shoes, and accessories, these items can quickly add up. Luckily, for high school students in Moss Point Blue Pearls Prom Boutique is hosting its free Prom Boutique.

The Prom Boutique will be Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Old Alice Bradley Art Shop across from Buddie’s Ice Machine. The boutique will also have bow ties for guys as well as the prom dresses. Refreshments and a grand prize drawing will take place at the event. The drawing will include hair, makeup, shoes and accessories for the winner.

