Long Beach employee fired, charged with felony domestic violence

A man employed with the City of Long Beach is behind bars after allegedly choking his wife following an argument between the two.

Michael Hamilton Fitzgerald, 57, was arrested Sunday morning after the altercation. He is charged with aggravated domestic assault, which is a felony. His wife was treated for her injuries at a hospital and later released.

According to Police Chief Billy Seal, Fitzgerald was fired from his position with the city where he was employed as a harbor guard. The police chief emphasized that Fitzgerald was not a sworn officer.

According to Harrison County Sheriff's Office's website, a surety bond for Fitzgerald was set at $75,000.

