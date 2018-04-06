WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 4

This week's Gulf Coast Good News takes us out to the ball game as the Biloxi Shuckers begin their new season, and we hop on a ferry to Ship Island.
Like what you see? Watch our previous episodes of Gulf Coast Good News for a look at some of the great things happening in our community:
WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 3
WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 2
WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 1
And if you know of a person or group doing good work, tell us about it by sending an email to news@wlox.com. We may feature them on an upcoming South Mississippi Strong segment.
