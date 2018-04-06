Air Force cadets explore future career paths at Keesler

Hundreds of Air Force cadets are on the Gulf Coast, exploring their futures in the military. It's all part of the Pathways to Blue program at Keesler Air Force Base.

Nearly 300 cadets are learning more about 60 different careers in the Air Force. Those career fields range anywhere from pilots to security work and everything in between.

These young men and women are from all over the region, including surrounding states. For the first time ever, there is also one cadet from Puerto Rico attending this year.

"It’s extremely exciting. Not only for me but for my flight mates from my attachment," said Saribel Repollet, a USAF cadet. "The opportunity to come here to an Air Force Base, actually knowing what happens, how it works, how it functions. It’s an extremely amazing opportunity for each and every one of us to come here and meet all of these officers in all of this enlisted personnel."

The cadets will be on base all weekend, and will even get to take some flights along the way.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.