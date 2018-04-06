Police looking for teen after gunfire in Biloxi

Biloxi Police are looking for a teenager accused of shooting at a woman in Biloxi Friday. (Source: WLOX)

Police are looking for a teenager who fired multiple shots at a woman Friday morning in east Biloxi.

Authorities say it happened around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division Streets. According to Maj. Chris DeBack, the shooting happened after an argument broke out between the woman and the suspect.

Police tell us the woman was not injured. No description of the suspect has been released. WLOX News Now is on the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Biloxi Police are responding to reports of shots fired near Division and Crawford St. pic.twitter.com/xi87iugUpJ — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) April 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.