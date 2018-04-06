Biloxi mom arrested, son still wanted for firing shots - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi mom arrested, son still wanted for firing shots

The gunfire happened Friday around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division streets in Biloxi. (Source: WLOX) The gunfire happened Friday around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division streets in Biloxi. (Source: WLOX)
Police are still looking for Darrell Rankin and have a felony warrant for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Police are still looking for Darrell Rankin and have a felony warrant for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
Velma Gean Rankin was charged with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Velma Gean Rankin was charged with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi police are still looking for a teenager they say fired several rounds at a woman Friday morning in East Biloxi. But now they have his mom in custody. 

The gunfire happened around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division streets. According to Maj. Chris DeBack, the shooting happened after an argument broke out between a woman in her 40s and the 18-year-old suspect. The woman wasn't injured and she identified her attacker as Darrell Gean Rankin, Jr. 

Investigators say Rankin fled the scene with his mom, Velma Gean Rankin. Officers caught up with her later and arrested the 43-year-old. She's charged with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Police are still looking for Darrell Rankin and have a felony warrant for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge.            
 
If you have any information on this incident or Rankin's whereabouts, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also leave a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

 Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Playground offers fun for physically disabled children

    Playground offers fun for physically disabled children

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:14:32 GMT
    The volunteers end their day with a group picture (Photo source: WLOX)The volunteers end their day with a group picture (Photo source: WLOX)
    The volunteers end their day with a group picture (Source: WLOX)The volunteers end their day with a group picture (Source: WLOX)

    The brand new zip-line is guaranteed to be a kid-friendly favorite at the updated Little Children's Park in Ocean Springs. It's one of four new pieces of equipment that will serve kids and adults who may or may not have physical disabilities. 

    More >>

    The brand new zip-line is guaranteed to be a kid-friendly favorite at the updated Little Children's Park in Ocean Springs. It's one of four new pieces of equipment that will serve kids and adults who may or may not have physical disabilities. 

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on I-10 near Hwy 49

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on I-10 near Hwy 49

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:53:17 GMT
    One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. (Photo source: MDOT)One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. (Photo source: MDOT)

    One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. The accident happened around 5:30pm.

    More >>

    One vehicle is overturned on eastbound I-10 near Highway 49, and drivers should expect delays. The accident happened around 5:30pm.

    More >>

  • Biloxi mom arrested, son still wanted for firing shots

    Biloxi mom arrested, son still wanted for firing shots

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:30:05 GMT
    The gunfire happened Friday around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division streets in Biloxi. (Source: WLOX)The gunfire happened Friday around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division streets in Biloxi. (Source: WLOX)

    Biloxi police are still looking for a teenager they say fired several rounds at a woman Friday morning in East Biloxi. But now they have his mom in custody. 

    More >>

    Biloxi police are still looking for a teenager they say fired several rounds at a woman Friday morning in East Biloxi. But now they have his mom in custody. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly