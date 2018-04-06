Biloxi mom arrested, son still wanted for firing shots

Velma Gean Rankin was charged with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi police are still looking for a teenager they say fired several rounds at a woman Friday morning in East Biloxi. But now they have his mom in custody.

The gunfire happened around 9:45 a.m. near Crawford and Division streets. According to Maj. Chris DeBack, the shooting happened after an argument broke out between a woman in her 40s and the 18-year-old suspect. The woman wasn't injured and she identified her attacker as Darrell Gean Rankin, Jr.

Investigators say Rankin fled the scene with his mom, Velma Gean Rankin. Officers caught up with her later and arrested the 43-year-old. She's charged with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $15,000.

If you have any information on this incident or Rankin's whereabouts, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also leave a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

