Cases of syphilis rising in Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cases of syphilis rising in Mississippi

(Source: MSDH) (Source: MSDH)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

April is STD Awareness Month and state health officials are warning Mississippi residents about a rise in the number of syphilis cases seen throughout the Magnolia State and the U.S. 

According to a release from Mississippi State Department of Health, the number has been steadily increasing for at least the last 15 years.

Nationally, MSDH reported an 18% increase in cases of early syphilis from 2015 to 2016 there was a reported 18 percent increase in cases of early syphilis from 2015 to 2016, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Mississippi, the cases increased by 32 percent for the same time period. 

In 2016, most of the 822 cases of early syphilis reported in Mississippi occurred in men, and of the male cases, 70%  were in men who have sex with men. Individuals aged 20-29 years accounted for 52% of all cases reported in Mississippi, and 36% of the total cases in this age group were in African American men. 

“We want to make sure providers and the public are aware that we have seen recent increases in syphilis in Mississippi,” said Dr. Paul Byers, State Epidemiologist for the Mississippi State Department of Health. “Persons infected with syphilis may not have obvious symptoms, so screening for infection and appropriate treatment are essential. Persons at higher risk for syphilis and all pregnant women should be screened for infection routinely and treated with antibiotics when infection is identified.”

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. It spreads mainly by sexual contact, but may also be transmitted by infected mothers to their unborn children. If left untreated, syphilis can lead to nervous system disorders such as blindness, insanity or paralysis.

Among cases reported in 2016, HIV co-infection was seen in 36 percent of patients. A person who has syphilis is three to five times more likely to be infected with and pass on HIV to partners.

Testing for syphilis and other sexually transmitted disease is free and confidential by appointment at any county health department.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police looking for teen after gunfire in Biloxi

    Police looking for teen after gunfire in Biloxi

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:17:22 GMT
    Biloxi Police are looking for a teenager accused of shooting at a woman in Biloxi Friday. (Source: WLOX)Biloxi Police are looking for a teenager accused of shooting at a woman in Biloxi Friday. (Source: WLOX)

    Police are looking for a teenager who fired multiple shots at a woman Friday morning in east Biloxi. 

    More >>

    Police are looking for a teenager who fired multiple shots at a woman Friday morning in east Biloxi. 

    More >>

  • Best Buy warns of data breach

    Best Buy warns of data breach

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:23:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:03:50 GMT

    Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.

    More >>

    Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.

    More >>

  • Air Force cadets explore future career paths at Keesler

    Air Force cadets explore future career paths at Keesler

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:32:48 GMT
    More than 300 cadets are in Biloxi exploring military careers at Keesler Air Force Base. (Source: WLOX)More than 300 cadets are in Biloxi exploring military careers at Keesler Air Force Base. (Source: WLOX)
    More than 300 cadets are in Biloxi exploring military careers at Keesler Air Force Base. (Source: WLOX)More than 300 cadets are in Biloxi exploring military careers at Keesler Air Force Base. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of Air Force cadets are on the Gulf Coast, exploring their futures in the military. It's all part of the Pathways to Blue program at Keesler Air Force Base.  

    More >>

    Hundreds of Air Force cadets are on the Gulf Coast, exploring their futures in the military. It's all part of the Pathways to Blue program at Keesler Air Force Base.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:08:53 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly