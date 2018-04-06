Controlled burns happening Friday in Harrison, Jackson counties

You may have noticed quite a few prescribed fires taking place recently. That's because the recent rains have made conditions much safer for burning. (Photo source: WLOX)

Before the rain moves into South Mississippi Friday night, two areas will be part of a controlled burn.

The first is about 500 acres in north Harrison County. That burn will take place in the Success community at the Harrison Experimental Forest along roads H2, H17, and H14. You may see smoke from Blackwell Farm Road, Success Road, Bethel Road, and Highway 67.

The second prescribed burn will take place in southeastern Jackson County at the Grand Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Firefighters plan to burn a total of 211 acres on the east side of Bayou Heron Road just north of the research facility.

These fires take place regularly to remove hazardous fuels and restore the native wet pine savannah. You may have noticed quite a few burns taking place recently. That's because the recent rains have made conditions much safer for burning, and conditions specifically favor smoke dispersal today. Those conditions are required for the state to issue a burn permit.

If you're in these areas, remember there's a chance that roads in the area may be temporarily closed for safety reasons. Always use caution around the crews and engines.

