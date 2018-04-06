TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic moving again on I-10 after wreck - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic moving again on I-10 after wreck

(Source: MDOT) (Source: MDOT)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

All lanes of traffic are open once more after a wreck early Friday morning on the Pascagoula River Bridge caused the eastbound lanes to shut down. 

It happened just before 6 a.m. after a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on the I-10 bridge.

Authorities shut down both eastbound lanes to allow the wreckers access to the vehicles. All lanes are now back open, however, it may be slow going until the backed up traffic clears so expect delays if you're headed that way.

According to MHP, one person was taken to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

