Biscuits spoil Shuckers 2018 Southern League debut 3-2 in Montgomery Thursday night

The Biloxi Shuckers fell behind on the road, game one of the 2018 season and game one of a five-game road series at Montgomery.

The Biscuits jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Andrew Velazquez belted a solo home run off Shuckers starting pitcher Luis Ortiz. Nick Solak made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly ball to right field, that plated Brandon Lowe.

The Shuckers tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning off Genesis Cabrera. Tyler Heineman doubled on a line drive to left field that plated Lucas Erceg. Corey Ray tied the game 2-all on a single that dropped to the turf just in front of the Biscuits outfielder. Heineman raced home from third base to tie the game.

Montgomery plated the go ahead run in the bottom of the seventh off Shuckers relief pitcher Torres-Costa who took the loss. Ortiz gave up 2 earned runs on 5 hits in five innings with 2 strikeouts and a base on balls.

Erceg led Biloxi with 3 hits in 5 trips to the plate.

A crowd of 6,529 fans turned out for the game in Montgomery.

Game two of the five-game road series is set for 6:35 p.m. Friday.

