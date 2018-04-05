Biloxi Ward 2 residents get road, infrastructure updates

Residents in Biloxi's Ward 2 can file a property or health claim with the city due to the ongoing road construction. (Source: WLOX)

Biloxi Ward Two Councilman Felix Gines hosted a community workshop information session Thursday to give his constituents a chance to learn more about some upcoming projects in the area and so they could voice their concerns about the continuing road construction that's been going on for more than two years.

Drive down Division Street in Biloxi and, you’ll see many areas paved. However, other parts of the road, including near Lamuese, Reynoir and Main Streets, progress isn’t as evident.

"The main question for all of us is how much longer are we going to have to put up with this disaster, our roads,” said Shirley Lee, a Biloxi resident who lives on Bohn Street.

Walt Rode, Biloxi project engineer, said he and city leaders are also frustrated with the slow pace of work.

"If they don't pick up the pace, we're going to take all legal means possible to take corrective action,” Rode said. “It's probably going to get worse before it gets better. By worse, I mean we're going to have a lot of roads closed because they'll be working and trying to get the work done as quick as possible, which, after all this time will be a welcome relief for all of us."

Gines told residents relief is on the way thanks to an eight percent growth in this area.

"We still have to look forward and in looking forward, we have some things we want to bring to the community of Ward 2,” Gines said.

He added that growth means upcoming revitalization efforts, like the Forrest Avenue-Kessler Gate extension and the Caillavet and Division street facade projects.

Residents of Ward 2 who wish to report property or health claims as a result of the road work can file a claim with the city by contact Craig Ross at 228-435-6279 or by email at cross@biloxi.ms.us.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.