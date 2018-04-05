Biloxi Ward 2 residents get road, infrastructure updates - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Ward 2 residents get road, infrastructure updates

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
Connect
Residents in Biloxi's Ward 2 can file a property or health claim with the city due to the ongoing road construction. (Source: WLOX) Residents in Biloxi's Ward 2 can file a property or health claim with the city due to the ongoing road construction. (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi Ward Two Councilman Felix Gines hosted a community workshop information session Thursday to give his constituents a chance to learn more about some upcoming projects in the area and so they could voice their concerns about the continuing road construction that's been going on for more than two years.

Drive down Division Street in Biloxi and, you’ll see many areas paved. However, other parts of the road, including near Lamuese, Reynoir and Main Streets, progress isn’t as evident.

"The main question for all of us is how much longer are we going to have to put up with this disaster, our roads,” said Shirley Lee, a Biloxi resident who lives on Bohn Street.

Walt Rode, Biloxi project engineer, said he and city leaders are also frustrated with the slow pace of work.

"If they don't pick up the pace, we're going to take all legal means possible to take corrective action,” Rode said. “It's probably going to get worse before it gets better. By worse, I mean we're going to have a lot of roads closed because they'll be working and trying to get the work done as quick as possible, which, after all this time will be a welcome relief for all of us."

Gines told residents relief is on the way thanks to an eight percent growth in this area.

"We still have to look forward and in looking forward, we have some things we want to bring to the community of Ward 2,” Gines said.

He added that growth means upcoming revitalization efforts, like the Forrest Avenue-Kessler Gate extension and the Caillavet and Division street facade projects.

Residents of Ward 2 who wish to report property or health claims as a result of the road work can file a claim with the city by contact Craig Ross at 228-435-6279 or by email at cross@biloxi.ms.us.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:48:28 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 11:50:16 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    More >>

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly