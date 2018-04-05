New season brings new recipes at MGM Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New season brings new recipes at MGM Park

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Connect
MGM Park is offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipes. (Photo source: WLOX) MGM Park is offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipes. (Photo source: WLOX)
MGM Park is offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipes. (Photo source: WLOX) MGM Park is offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipes. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Shuckers began their season Thursday night on the road in Montgomery. That gave the crew at MGM park a chance to put the final touches on the field, the park, and the food.

While the ground crew was working on the field, the staff in the kitchen was perfecting some great new dishes for Shuckers fans for the 2018 season.

Head Chef Bob Barlow is committed to bringing a southern flair to the food at MGM Park.

"A lot of minor league parks play into food that is local and indigenous to the area," said Barlow.

This year, he's got some new recipes for fans to enjoy.

"Crawfish shrimp etouffee, we're serving that at Aw Shucks," Barlow said. "Our burger, a Deep South Grand Slam Burger, is a spin-off of our hamburger last year. We're looking forward to our season."

The recipes all contain locally sourced foods.

"We use M&M shrimp, which is a local shrimp provider here," he said. "We're also using Polk sausage, which is all of our hot dogs. Smoke sausage is Polk's, as well as Cajun sausage.

In a tip of the hat to the Shuckers’ parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, Barlow has added a Wisconsin treat as well.

"We have an item that's new in our concession stands," he said. "It's basically fried cheese curds with fried green tomatoes and onion rings."

If fried foods aren't for you, there's always a healthy option.

"Our fruit mason jar’s for anyone who's kinda health conscious, not wanting anything fried," said Barlow. "We offer that in both of our concession stands."

He expects the food to help enhance the experience this summer at MGM Park.

"We have a variety of ballpark fare here, and we're looking forward to a summer of baseball at MGM park," said Barlow.

The Shuckers open up their home season on Wednesday, April 11 against the M-Braves.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • New season brings new recipes at MGM Park

    New season brings new recipes at MGM Park

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:34:15 GMT
    MGM Park is offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipes. (Photo source: WLOX)MGM Park is offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipes. (Photo source: WLOX)
    MGM Park offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipesMGM Park offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipes

    The Biloxi Shuckers began their season Thursday night on the road in Montgomery. That gave the crew at MGM park a chance to put the final touches on the field, the park, and the food.

    More >>

    The Biloxi Shuckers began their season Thursday night on the road in Montgomery. That gave the crew at MGM park a chance to put the final touches on the field, the park, and the food.

    More >>

  • Piers in Gulfport and Biloxi could be repaired by summer

    Piers in Gulfport and Biloxi could be repaired by summer

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:15:23 GMT
    Piers in Gulfport could be repaired by mid to late summer. (Photo source: WLOX)Piers in Gulfport could be repaired by mid to late summer. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Piers in Gulfport could be repaired by mid to late summer.Piers in Gulfport could be repaired by mid to late summer.

    The main destruction Hurricane Nate left behind in Harrison County was to the piers, and since the October storm, Coast leaders have been working to find ways to repair them.

    More >>

    The main destruction Hurricane Nate left behind in Harrison County was to the piers, and since the October storm, Coast leaders have been working to find ways to repair them.

    More >>

  • MDOT urges you to watch out for work zones while driving

    MDOT urges you to watch out for work zones while driving

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:45:52 GMT
    April is MDOT"s workzone awareness month. (Photo Source: WLOX)April is MDOT"s workzone awareness month. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    April marks the Mississippi Department of Transportation's Workzone Awareness Month.

    More >>

    April marks the Mississippi Department of Transportation's Workzone Awareness Month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly