New season brings new recipes at MGM Park

MGM Park is offering southern favorites as well as Wisconsin recipes. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Biloxi Shuckers began their season Thursday night on the road in Montgomery. That gave the crew at MGM park a chance to put the final touches on the field, the park, and the food.

While the ground crew was working on the field, the staff in the kitchen was perfecting some great new dishes for Shuckers fans for the 2018 season.

Head Chef Bob Barlow is committed to bringing a southern flair to the food at MGM Park.

"A lot of minor league parks play into food that is local and indigenous to the area," said Barlow.

This year, he's got some new recipes for fans to enjoy.

"Crawfish shrimp etouffee, we're serving that at Aw Shucks," Barlow said. "Our burger, a Deep South Grand Slam Burger, is a spin-off of our hamburger last year. We're looking forward to our season."

The recipes all contain locally sourced foods.

"We use M&M shrimp, which is a local shrimp provider here," he said. "We're also using Polk sausage, which is all of our hot dogs. Smoke sausage is Polk's, as well as Cajun sausage.

In a tip of the hat to the Shuckers’ parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, Barlow has added a Wisconsin treat as well.

"We have an item that's new in our concession stands," he said. "It's basically fried cheese curds with fried green tomatoes and onion rings."

If fried foods aren't for you, there's always a healthy option.

"Our fruit mason jar’s for anyone who's kinda health conscious, not wanting anything fried," said Barlow. "We offer that in both of our concession stands."

He expects the food to help enhance the experience this summer at MGM Park.

"We have a variety of ballpark fare here, and we're looking forward to a summer of baseball at MGM park," said Barlow.

The Shuckers open up their home season on Wednesday, April 11 against the M-Braves.

