Pascagoula to build multi-million dollar sportsplex

This is the conceptual design for the Pascagoula baseball and softball sportsplex. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Pascagoula City Council officially adopted the conceptual design for a combined baseball and softball complex on April 3, 2018.

The new complex will be built at an estimated cost of $10 million. Funds for this project come from the Recreation Bond passed in 2017, with the debt service generated from the 2% prepared food tax approved by Pascagoula voters.

In a Facebook post, the City of Pascagoula noted that the design is conceptual and is subject to change as the project is developed.

As of now, highlights include three baseball fields, three softball fields and one multi-use field. There will also be designated space for concession stands, bleachers, pavilions and batting cages. T-Ball fields are not included in the design, but city official confirm that some will be added in the future.

See the City of Pascagoula's full announcement below:

