Pascagoula to build multi-million dollar sportsplex

The main destruction Hurricane Nate left behind in Harrison County was to the piers, and since the October storm, Coast leaders have been working to find ways to repair them.More >>
April marks the Mississippi Department of Transportation's Workzone Awareness Month.More >>
The Pascagoula City Council officially adopted the conceptual design shown below for the combined Baseball and Softball Complex on April 3, 2018.More >>
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and Congressman Steven Palazzo announced a $2.6 million project grant that will be awarded to construct a 1,100-foot pedestrian and bus bridge in downtown Gulfport.More >>
A developer is converting the old Triton building in Long Beach into a student housing complex.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
Delta said that potentially several hundred customers were exposed in the "cyber incident" through the online chat service for Delta, provided by the company 24]7.ai.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
