Piers in Gulfport and Biloxi could be repaired by summer

The main destruction Hurricane Nate left behind in Harrison County was to the piers, and since the October storm, Coast leaders have been working to find ways to repair them.More >>
April marks the Mississippi Department of Transportation's Workzone Awareness Month.More >>
The Pascagoula City Council officially adopted the conceptual design shown below for the combined Baseball and Softball Complex on April 3, 2018.More >>
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and Congressman Steven Palazzo announced a $2.6 million project grant that will be awarded to construct a 1,100-foot pedestrian and bus bridge in downtown Gulfport.More >>
A developer is converting the old Triton building in Long Beach into a student housing complex.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
