Officials announce $2.6 million bridge project for downtown Gulfport

The project will connect the Gulfport Transit Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Center to Jones Park and the new Mississippi Aquarium. (Photo source: WLOX)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and Congressman Steven Palazzo announced a $2.6 million project grant that will be awarded to construct a 1,100-foot pedestrian and bus bridge in downtown Gulfport. The project will connect the Gulfport Transit Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Center to Jones Park and the new Mississippi Aquarium. The grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The bridge will be above Highway 90.

Senator Wicker seems to be excited about the news:

This construction grant is great news for the people of Gulfport as they work to attract visitors and new businesses to the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Wicker said. “This bridge will serve as a vital connector for Jones Park, downtown Gulfport, and the new Mississippi Aquarium, marking a key expansion in the city’s transit infrastructure. This project has been years in the making, with local leaders putting forward a strong application that demonstrated the need for these federal resources. I have long been supportive of this project and am glad to see FTA also recognizes its merit.

Buses and pedestrians will be able to access this 1,100-foot bridge from 15th Street and connect to 21st Avenue in Jones Park.

Congressman Palazzo said this project has been discussed for years:

The funding for construction of this pedestrian bridge has been under discussion for several years, and approval of this grant project is a down payment toward its future completion. After engaging with the Director of the DOT's Federal Transit Authority, Jane Williams, we've successfully closed on a long-term deal that will bring economic benefits to downtown Gulfport. The city of Gulfport is actively revitalizing itself and I believe this bridge will be useful for local residents and visiting tourists to access our beautiful beaches and the downtown Gulfport area.

The total project cost is expected to be $9.8 million. The FTA project grant award will help fund the first phases of the project, including design and engineering.

Coast Transit Authority Executive Director Kevin Coggin believes this project will only improve the area.

"This Tram Bridge project will improve public transit service, provide safe pedestrian access across Highway 90 to Jones Park and support economic development associated with the new Mississippi Aquarium," Coggin said.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.