Allen Hyundai collects 'buddy bags' for local foster children

Allen Hyundai is currently collecting donations to help brighten the lives of foster children. The Gulfport car dealership has purchased 100 "buddy bags." The plan is to stuff each one with goodies like blankets, toys, and other necessities like toothbrushes and toothpaste. Thanks to generous donations from police, Callahan's Lawn Services, Coldwell Banker and south Mississippi Smiles, they've already collected a lot of those items.

Community Outreach Manager Jourdan Hartshorn said, "And what we do is we stuff it, and when a kid gets fresh into foster care they actually get this bag. Because a lot of kids just have a garbage bag or something. They don't really have a lot. And this is our way to give back to the children. And this is national child abuse month, and it's one of the cool things that we get to give back."

Allen Hyundai will continue to collect donations for foster children during the month of April. The dealership is asking for small pillows, new clothes, or $10 Walmart gift cards. You can drop your donations off at the dealership, Papa John's Pizza, or Caldwell Banker Alfonso Realty in Gulfport.

