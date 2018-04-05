Toddler hit by vehicle in Saucier

Authorities say a 15-month old child is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Thursday.

According to AMR, who transported the toddler to the hospital, the child was struck by a Gator, which is a type of sports utility vehicle. A Life Flight helicopter was initially requested but was canceled before it landed.

It's unclear how the toddler was hit or how severe the injuries were. We will continue to update this story as new details become available.

