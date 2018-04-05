Toddler hit by ATV in Saucier

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and Congressman Steven Palazzo announced a $2.6 million project grant that will be awarded to construct a 1,100-foot pedestrian and bus bridge in downtown Gulfport.More >>
All lanes of traffic are open once more after a wreck early Friday morning on the Pascagoula River Bridge caused the eastbound lanes to shut down.More >>
Biloxi Ward Two Councilman Felix Gines hosted a community workshop information session Thursday to give his constituents a chance to learn more about some upcoming projects in the area.More >>
Downpours and lightning could arrive early Saturday morning, possibly before sunrise. And up to one inch of rainfall will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
After investigating a suspicious package for nearly two hours, the Biloxi Bomb Squad opened it up to find a wooden sign that said, "Relax."More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
