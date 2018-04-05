Toddler hit by ATV in Saucier

Authorities say a 15-month old child is recovering after being hit by an all-terrain vehicle Thursday.

According to AMR, who transported the toddler to the hospital, the child was struck by a Gator on Ann Road in Saucier. Authorities with Harrison County Sheriff's Office tell WLOX that the person driving the Gator accidentally put the vehicle in reverse, striking the baby who was standing behind it.

A Life Flight helicopter was initially requested but was canceled before it landed. Officials said the child is okay and did not have any serious injuries.

