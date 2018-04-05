RELAX: Bomb squad opens suspicious package to find the least dan - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

RELAX: Bomb squad opens suspicious package to find the least dangerous thing possible

When the Biloxi Bomb Squad finally opened a suspicious package Thursday, they found a wooden sign that said, "Relax." (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.) When the Biloxi Bomb Squad finally opened a suspicious package Thursday, they found a wooden sign that said, "Relax." (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
Gulfport police, fire, and the Biloxi Bomb Squad were all called in to investigate the suspicious package at Allen Toyota in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX) Gulfport police, fire, and the Biloxi Bomb Squad were all called in to investigate the suspicious package at Allen Toyota in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

After investigating a suspicious package for nearly two hours, the Biloxi Bomb Squad opened it up to find a wooden sign that said, "Relax." It was an ironic end to an ordeal that had law enforcement from two cities descending on a Gulfport business. 

Here's what happened: An employee at Allen Toyota found a suspicious package at his home Wednesday night and put it in his truck for an officer friend to check out. He got to work, called the police, and law enforcement responded. Boy, did they respond.

You see, all suspicious packages are treated equally in the eyes of law enforcement. 

Gulfport police, fire, and the Biloxi Bomb Squad all arrived at the auto dealership located just north of I-10 at the Highway 605 exit. Firefighters blocked off the front entrance to the parking lot, and brought in a bomb-detecting dog. 

The "suspicious" package actually was just an unexpected package sent from a relative. 

As for the folks at Allen Toyota, they just kept on working. Owner Jonathan Allen was busy getting the word out to customers that they could still access the dealership by going through the property's north entrance. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly