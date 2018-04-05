Bomb squad investigates suspicious package at Gulfport auto dealership

Gulfport Fire and the Biloxi Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious package at Allen Toyota in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gulfport Fire and the Biloxi Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious package at Allen Toyota in Gulfport. The dealership is located just north of Interstate 10 at the Highway 605 exit.

Jonathan Allen explained to WLOX News Now that the package is actually in an employee's truck. He said the worker found a suspicious package at his home Wednesday night and put it in his truck for an officer friend to check out. He got to work, called police, and law enforcement responded.

A bomb-detecting dog was checking out the truck, and firefighters were blocking the front road leading to the parking lot where the truck was parked.

Business is still happening at the dealership. In fact, Allen said any customers who need to get to the dealership can still come in through the north entrance.

Jonathan Allen tells me that a suspicious pkg showed up at a dealership employee’s house. That employee brought the pkg here in his truck and parked it just outside of dealership property. Dealership is still open, taking customers in through north entrance. pic.twitter.com/q7MXp8LGtU — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) April 5, 2018

RIGHT NOW: perimeter set up at Allen Toyota in GPT after suspicious package found in a truck. I’ll provide more details as I get them here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/EzhJoIgkf1 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) April 5, 2018

BLX PD K-9 unit just arrived pic.twitter.com/uaAwiv4wq6 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) April 5, 2018

BLX Bomb Squad just arrived on the scene pic.twitter.com/c12rDYJuLm — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) April 5, 2018

